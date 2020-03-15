Denton police are actively searching for a male suspect following a shooting Sunday around 6:25 p.m. in the 3500 block of Quail Creek Drive, a Denton police spokeswoman said.
Police believe the suspect has fled in a vehicle and that the armed suspect fired multiple shots. The intended target was located and didn’t sustain any injuries, according to a Denton Police Department social media post.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said a single suspect may be involved. There was heavy police presence in the area as of 8 p.m. Sunday.
Officers are encouraging residents in this area to stay indoors as a precaution and to call 911 if they observe any suspicious activity.