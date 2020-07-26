Denton could see showers and thunderstorms throughout the week as temperatures drop slightly, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Each day from Tuesday to Saturday, Denton has at least a 20% of showers and thunderstorms, with a 40% chance Tuesday and a 30% chance Wednesday. National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez said there is no severity expected from the storms as of Sunday morning.
“These are your typical summer thunderstorms where they will pop up and disappear fairly quickly,” Hernandez said. “We’re not expecting severe storms.”
Along with the chance for storms comes slightly lower temperatures. After a week of highs in the mid-to-high-90s, this week’s highs average out in the lower 90s. Monday’s high is forecast at 93 while Tuesday and Wednesday’s are forecast at 92. On Thursday and Friday, highs increase to 96 and 97 before dropping to 93 Saturday.
Monday is forecast to have a heat index value as high as 98. There are no heat advisories or warnings currently in place for the area.
“It’s looking like we’re not going to need advisories, at least through the next week or so,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said temperatures in the north Texas area are likely to stay constant over the coming weeks before they start dropping for good.
“It’s not until we get to mid-August where, on average, we see temperatures start to drop,” Hernandez said.
Tropical Storm Hanna
Hanna is now a Tropical Storm with sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving west-southwest at 9 mph, NBC5 reported on DallasNews.com. It will continue moving into far Northeast Mexico and likely weaken into a tropical depression this afternoon into tonight. Some parts of South Texas may see over eight inches of rain, and flooding will be the primary concern today.
In North Texas the effects of the storm will be minimal. Increased cloud cover however, will keep temperatures in the low 90s. Still, it will be warm and humid through much of next week. While a few spotty afternoon showers will be possible, most of the rain will fall south of DFW. As of now, the best chances of seeing showers and storms in North Texas will be on Tuesday and Wednesday.