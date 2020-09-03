Denton police officers will receive suicide prevention training through an $800,000 grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, according to a news release.
SAMHSA awarded Denton County MHMR with the grant through the COVID-19 Emergency Response for Suicide Prevention Grant Program to help people in crisis. MHMR has now partnered with the Denton Police Department to purchase six tablets and fund suicide prevention and crisis intervention training for patrol officers.
The tablets will be used to connect individuals in a mental health crisis with MHMR professionals for assessment, the release says. Screenings through a tablet will help professionals see and hear the individual compared to current screenings done over the phone. The release says MHMR will also follow up with the person within 24 hours.
Denton police officers will participate in Living Works Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) and the National Council for Behavioral Health Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Training.