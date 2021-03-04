The Denton Record-Chronicle is proud to announce the newest edition of its "Denton Memories" hardcover coffee-table book series, Denton Memories II: The 1940s, 1950s and 1960s — and we invite you to share in the nostalgia by sharing your snapshots.
We are interested in all types of photos, such as commerce, industry, transportation, rural life, public service, etc. — so long as they were taken in Denton County between 1940 and 1969.
Scanned photos may be submitted at Denton2.PictorialBook.com. For additional information or help in submitting your images, call 360-723-5800 or email photos@pediment.com.
Denton Memories II: The 1940s, 1950s and 1960s is expected to be published and available for sale by the end of the year.