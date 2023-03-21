The student who was killed in the shooting outside Lamar High School in Arlington on Monday has been identified as Jashawn Poirier, according to a GoFundMe set up by his cousin.

Police responded to the shooting, which happened on campus outside a school building, about 6:55 a.m. School starts at 7:35 a.m., so not all students were on campus at the time of the gunfire, police said.

0
0
0
0
0