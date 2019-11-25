After roughly a year of planning, a team of local high school students recently won an international inventors’ competition.
Four students from the Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science at the University of North Texas were given the top prize for the fourth annual Inventor’s Challenge, which came with a $1,000 grant and several other opportunities.
The group is refining prototypes of the Intrapod, a complicated device designed to solve a complex issue. The current iteration shows the device as a small module meant to help people with communication disorders interact with law enforcement.
In theory, it will be able to alert officers ahead of time that the person they’re dealing with might have trouble communicating with them, as well as record the interaction.
The idea spawned after team members spoke with Larry Dierker this past year. Dierker, an adult with Asperger’s syndrome, had a scary run-in with police one day while walking home from work.
An unfortunate confrontation with officers resulted in Dierker’s arrest.
Nancy Dierker, Larry’s mother, said in May that her son sometimes interprets tone incorrectly or misunderstands people, especially when he gets nervous. That can cause him to freeze up or avoid questions, leading officers to distrust his motives.
Team lead Rhythm Garg said he hopes the Intrapod could diffuse a situation like that by proactively informing officers on what to expect before approaching somebody with a communication disorder.
The students originally began working together under the name “Project Lyra” through Project Invent, a TAMS club. They rebranded when they realized the name was already in use by a scientific group studying celestial bodies. Now the group goes by “Trustle.”
The four students — Garg, Connie Wang, Wendy Rossi and Jeffrey Chen — have carried the initial concept through several iterations to arrive at the current model: a cell-like module fitted with a Bluetooth chip, microphone and a GPS that can be worn on a strap or carried without one.
“The idea is to have an inconspicuous product that prevents negative police encounters altogether,” Garg said by phone Monday.
The team hopes to finalize another prototype before beginning a trial run next semester in coordination with the UNT Kristin Farmer Autism Center and the UNT Police Department.
In addition to the $1,000 grant they recently won, which will go toward future prototypes and marketing, the students earned a spot as special guests at a Dec. 5 meeting with entrepreneurs working for social good. They will have an opportunity to speak with Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, and Randall Stephenson, CEO of AT&T, during the same event.
Outside of that competition, Trustle was named to the top 100 entrants in the 2019 Changemaker Challenge. If they’re selected for the top 30, they will win a paid trip to T-Mobile headquarters in Seattle for help developing and scaling their product.