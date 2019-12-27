After doing research about zero waste, I decided to try it myself for a week.
I wasn’t sure where to start. I turned to my roommates to see if they could help.
The first thing we cut out were water bottles. Instead, that whole week we filled up reusable water bottles.
At first, we struggled with the convenience of having plastic water bottles ready to grab at our apartment. We would often forget and end up leaving without one and then ended up buying water bottles on campus. The good thing is campus has water fountains everywhere. We just had to get used to using them.
Our next challenge was food. We eat on a campus where everything seems to be wrapped or stored in something that needs to be thrown away.
So I started packing snacks that I could put in reusable containers. This was nice; however, I did end up having to do more dishes, which took some time.
Shopping was a little scary at first. I had no idea what to buy to help save on waste. I started paying attention to the labels on the boxes to see if they said “recyclable.” Once I found ones that were recyclable, I looked harder into what was in the box and if it would affect me being able to recycle it or not. I found I was really good at this, but I did need a few items that I knew I would not be able to recycle the packaging. That kind of set me back again.
We began bringing our own bags to go shopping for groceries. One of my roommates used child-sized pillow cases and used them to bag her produce. After making dinner, one of my roommates realized that her family back home was talking about growing some plants that would provide different seasonings. So she took the egg carton home, and they used it as a planter. This was a great step of changing the way she would normally use this item.
Another roommate began collecting egg shells and banana peels to put in her garden at home. This was awesome because now these products weren’t just sitting in a plastic garbage bin. They were being used to help re-soil the earth.
It was a rocky start, but by the end, we pulled through.
Overall, the thing that surprised me the most was how much money we ended up saving. Although some of the things we were buying were a little more expensive, the amounts were so much more and lasted a lot longer.
I think that everyone should try this challenge because it was really eye-opening. You never realize how much you actually throw away until you force yourself not to.