Incumbent Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Sanger, was reelected to Texas House District 64 with 54.92% of the votes counted from all Denton County precincts Tuesday night.
Stucky, 62, will begin his third term at the state House in January following his reelection. He gained a challenger in Democrat Angela Brewer, an adjunct professor at the University of North Texas, for the state House seat.
“First of all I’m just honored to be able to represent District 64 again for the third time,” Stucky said in a phone call Tuesday night. “Overwhelmingly, it was an awesome victory, winning by more than we did even the last time. It was hundreds and hundreds … of thousands of dollars pouring out of state from my opponent. The good people of District 64 believed in local representation from someone who’s been around for 37-and-a-half years.”
Denton County has seen an increase in voter registration and turnout this year, which also translated to the votes cast for the state House seat. In 2018, 68,626 votes were cast in the race for the state's 64th district. With all precincts reporting, 87,379 ballots were counted by late Tuesday evening.
Stucky, a veterinarian, first won the seat in 2016 with 61.59% of the votes after former Republican Rep. Myra Crownover retired. He was reelected in 2018 with 52.8% of the votes, according to Denton County Elections Administration.
House District 64 covers most of the cities of Denton, a small portion of Lewisville, Sanger, The Colony, Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek, Oak Point and Little Elm.
Both candidates saw six figures in donations big and small, in and out of state.