State Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, was honored Wednesday as one of the “Best of the House” by representatives of the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas (CLEAT) at a private event in Austin.
CLEAT executive director Charley Wilkison presented the award that is given to members of the Legislature who support the advancement of peace officers throughout Texas, according to a news release.
Stucky’s work sponsoring Senate Bill 16, which creates a student loan repayment program for peace officers, and his mission to maintain professionalism and discretion in law enforcement were recognized and appreciated. Wilkinson stated in the release that he hopes the tuition program will recruit a new generation of peace officers who will work together to keep Texans safe.