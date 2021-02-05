Texas state Rep. Lynn Stucky on Thursday was appointed to the Committee on County Affairs as vice chair and to the Committee on Appropriations.
"I am extremely honored by the assignments I received today, especially vice-chair of County Affairs," Stucky said in a news release. “The 87th legislative session has proven to be a challenge as we look to lead ourselves out of a global pandemic. Now that committees have been named, I am ready to get to work on the issues facing House District 64 and the State of Texas."
Committee assignments are made by House Speaker Dade Phelan.
Stucky, R-Sanger, was reappointed to the House Committee on Appropriations. He’s in his third term as District 64 representative after defeating in November Democrat Angela Brewer, an adjunct professor at the University of North Texas.
That district encompasses Denton, Corinth, Hickory Creek, Shady Shores, Lake Dallas, Krum and parts of Sanger and rural northwest Denton County.
— Paul Bryant