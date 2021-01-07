Gas prices statewide continue to inch toward the $2 threshold, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 7-cent spike in the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded, to $1.95 a gallon.
That price is 27 cents less than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also jumped 7 cents to $2.24 a gallon — 31 cents less than in January 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.13, while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.83 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.24, which is 7 cents more when compared to this day last week and 31 cents less than in January 2020.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price spikes that mirrored the state at large, with the average price in Dallas increasing 7 cents to $1.98 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington jumped 6 cents, also to $1.98 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $1.83 a gallon, found at the Short Stop station off of Fort Worth Drive. That price is 7 cents more than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
Texas’ statewide gas price average has been below $2 for a record 284 days, the longest consecutive streak since Texans first saw $2 per gallon gas in 2005, AAA reported. Two factors have contributed to driving up the price at the pump recently: rising crude oil prices and tightening supply. The domestic price of crude (WTI) has been steadily rising since November, with prices topping $49 per barrel. Prices have not been this expensive since February, before stay-at-home guidance was introduced across the country. Crude prices began to rise last month alongside vaccination news and have only increased with it becoming available, AAA noted.
Last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows U.S. gasoline supply levels sit at 238.7 million barrels, which is 1.6 million barrels more than a year ago. While a healthy supply, the year-over-year surplus has been much greater through the past nine months. This fact combined with low utilization rates, which are down 11%, indicates supply could tighten in the weeks ahead, especially with refinery consolidations in the northwest and maintenance in the upper Midwest, AAA reported. With that said, market analysts note there is concern surrounding rising COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and a new strain discovered in Europe that could cause a downturn in demand for retail gas, according to Oil Price Information Service.