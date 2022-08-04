Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.31, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 15 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.

 AP file photo

Gas prices continue to fall alongside the price of oil, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 14-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $3.64 a gallon.

That price is still 80 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also fell 14 cents on the week, to $4.14 a gallon — 95 cents more than during the first week of August 2021.

