In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.31, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 15 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
Gas prices continue to fall alongside the price of oil, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 14-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $3.64 a gallon.
That price is still 80 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also fell 14 cents on the week, to $4.14 a gallon — 95 cents more than during the first week of August 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in College Station are paying the most on average at $3.85 per gallon, while drivers in the Brownsville-Harlingen area are paying the least at $3.33 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops that matched the state at large, with the average price in Dallas falling 15 cents to $3.56, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington fell 14 cents to $3.55.
Several market forces continue to push pump prices lower, AAA noted. On Wednesday, crude oil prices reached their lowest point since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Crude prices are falling as the energy industry factors in a possible economic slowdown. Additionally, demand for gasoline fell week to week, and regional supplies increased, AAA reported. Both factors are helping push retail fuel prices lower. In addition, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) has agreed to a small boost in crude oil production, which may support falling retail pump prices in the weeks to come.
Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.54 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.