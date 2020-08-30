Temperatures are forecast to cool off into the lower 90s and upper 80s this week as storms make their way through Denton and the rest of north Texas, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
As of Sunday afternoon, a heat advisory is issued until 8 p.m. Monday. After Monday’s high of 97, however, temperatures are forecast to drop dramatically, with the next highest being 91 on Thursday. Tuesday’s high is forecast at 90 with Wednesday’s at 88. Highs for Friday and Saturday are forecast at 90 and 89 respectively.
NWS Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said this week could potentially be the first time the area has seen back-to-back days under 90 since May and that temperatures should continue to gradually drop on average.
“We’re kind of in the transition as we get into September,” Sanchez said. “By the end of September we’re looking at normal high temperatures of around 85.”
Storm chances also start high and drop throughout the week, with a 50% chance Monday, 80% Tuesday, 70% Wednesday and 40% both Thursday and Friday. Severity is a possibility for the storm system, particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“There’s going to be instability and all the ingredients for severe weather,” Sanchez said. “We have that potential and threats of hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.”
Sanchez said forecasting the chance of severity is difficult, especially days in advance, but that people in the area should stay aware of the possibility.
“People should keep an eye on the weather,” Sanchez said. “They have their ways to receive the warnings.”
Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and surrounding areas can be found at http://forecast.weather.gov.