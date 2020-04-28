Meteorologists expect thunderstorms overnight with winds capable of the kind of damage associated with a weak tornado.
Jason Godwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, said wind gusts could reach 60 mph.
"That's the thing about these straight-line wind events," Godwin said. "They can do pretty serious damage."
The weather service usually sends a survey team to assess the damage after such storms, he added. Those teams often find that straight-line winds down trees and trigger power outages and other property damage similar to small tornadoes.
The weather service expects the storm line to roll through Denton County sometime between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., Godwin said.
Although the storms are coming well after dark, hail remains possible. The tornado probability is low, but not zero, he added.
"You can see some quick spin-ups out of these systems," he said.
To prepare, check around the exterior of your home and stow items, like lawn furniture and grills, that could become damaging flying objects in a storm.
The National Weather Service issues localized alerts on weather radios. In addition, residents in the city of Denton and Denton County can receive weather alerts by phone through Code Red, an emergency alert system.
To sign up for the alerts, visit public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/1E8C6AD27CB8.
For other information on how to prepare for a storm, including a map of the city's outdoor warning sirens, visit the city's emergency management web pages at cityofdenton.com.