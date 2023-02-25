The National Weather Service office out of Fort Worth hosted a free severe weather training class at the Texas Woman’s University Multipurpose Classroom and Laboratory Building to learn on Saturday morning.
The SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class featured experts who spoke about the in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms and characteristics of severe and non-severe storms.
The experts also explained severe weather safety and how an individual can report severe weather information to the NWS out of Fort Worth and local news outlets.
Spring is when severe weather season occurs in Texas, running from April through June.
Tom Bradshaw, NWS Dallas/Fort Worth meteorologist-in-charge, told the crowd how vital it is for people and amateur radio operators to report severe weather conditions to the NWS, since there are times that the agency cannot accurately verify the conditions.
Bradshaw said photos of weather conditions or storm damage can be sent to the agency via social media, email or hotline.
“Your eyes and ears are equally valuable to us,” Bradshaw said.
The NWS Fort Worth is responsible for all forecasts and warnings for 46 counties in North and Central Texas, which includes Denton County. It’s a 24/7 operation that includes holidays.
“We're never closed,” Bradshaw said. “We’ve worked shifts around the clock — every single day of the year.”
Bradshaw said agency staff launches two weather balloons to about 110,000 feet up in the atmosphere a day, which is the primary way they gain information about the atmosphere’s surface. Information includes temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction.
“That data goes into our weather models, and that’s what produces forecasts and warning information we all use,” Bradshaw said.
Characteristics of a thunderstorm
Hail greater than 1 inch in diameter, tornadoes and damaging winds that reach 58 mph are categorized as severe thunderstorm weather. Bradshaw said lightning is not categorized, since it occurs frequently. Flash floods are also a part of severe weather.
Bradshaw explained thunderstorm characteristics, including spotting a tornado, storm evolutions and clues to spot a supercell.
A supercell is a strong thunderstorm with a deep and persistently rotating updraft. An updraft is a column of rising air. The supercell is responsible for most severe weather, including tornadoes.
What makes a supercell unique from all other thunderstorm types is that it contains a deep and persistent rotating updraft called a mesocyclone. A mesocyclone is a rotating updraft within a thunderstorm that is typically 2 to 6 miles in diameter.
It’s common to report a funnel cloud, a condensation funnel extending from the base of a thunderstorm, associated with a rotating column of air not in contact with the ground. It must be monitored, as it can quickly become a tornado.
Forecast vs. watch vs. warning
Bradshaw said to make sure to stay alert for storm warnings and to know what each warning means.
- A “forecast” means a severe storm is possible.
- A “watch” means conditions are favorable for severe weather and that storms will develop soon or are in development — be prepared to take action.
- A “warning” is when severe weather is occurring or is in the area — do not delay and take action for safety.
What to do during severe weather
Bradshaw offered tips in the event of severe weather.
- Flooding: Never drive or walk through floodwaters.
- Hail: Avoid “core punching,” which is driving into the heavy precipitation region of a thunderstorm to get to a side of the storm where there is a better view of the updraft region. Wait until the hail is done.
- Do not shelter under an overpass — it puts other vehicles at risk because of the blocked traffic waiting for the storm to pass.
- Wind: Stay indoors and away from windows since glass may break. Seek shelter in an interior room or on the lowest floor. Pull off the road and be prepared for sudden visibility changes if inside a vehicle.
- Tornado: Go to a small interior room on the lowest floor. Stay away from windows. Closets and bathrooms are other options. Abandon your vehicle and enter a sturdy building since cars can get tossed around. Don’t shelter under an overpass.
When to report weather conditions
Bradshaw said to report the conditions of the weather during and after a storm.
- Flooding: Report rapidly rising water occurring in areas that do not typically flood.
- Hail: Report when hail is larger than three-fourths of an inch in diameter, which is penny size. Measure the hail size using a baseball, golf, penny or grapefruit. Bradshaw said not to measure using a marble since they vary in size.
- Wind: Report when damage is caused by a wind gust from up to 50-plus mph. Wind can begin to damage roofs and blow down small trees at about 55 to 63 mph.
- Tornado: Report when there are any tornado signs that may be developing in a funnel cloud and rotating cloud.
Teaming up with other agencies and local media
The Denton County Emergency Management, the CBS 11 Alert Weather Team and a 1080 KRLD News Radio AM meteorologist were among the experts who discussed their roles in managing and reporting severe weather.
NWS Fort Worth has strong relations with the media and the Denton County Emergency Management. It has become vital for each to communicate with each other to report weather conditions to the public.
Eric Hutmacher, director of Denton County Emergency Management, spoke about the agency’s mission and work. Emergency Management is charged with coordinating efforts to build, sustain and improve Denton County’s capacity to prevent, mitigate, prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters.
“We look at an overarching coordinated goal, which would be bringing our communities back to the normal route that it was before the severe weather impact,” Hutmacher said.
Where to report images or severe weather information
There are multiple ways to report weather conditions to the National Weather Sevice:
- Email NWS: sr-fwd.webmaster@noaa.gov
- Contact the NWS Facebook page
- and Twitter @NWSFortWorth
- Use the mPING app from the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory
- Calling: 1-800-792-2257
- Contact the CBS 11 and 1080 KRLD News Radio AM meteorologists.
