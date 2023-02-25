The National Weather Service office out of Fort Worth hosted a free severe weather training class at the Texas Woman’s University Multipurpose Classroom and Laboratory Building to learn on Saturday morning.

The SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class featured experts who spoke about the in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms and characteristics of severe and non-severe storms.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

