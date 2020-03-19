A week of intermittent storms has left much of Denton County saturated, which could lead to additional flooding Thursday evening.
National Weather Service meteorologists had predicted storms might hit the area around 3 or 4 p.m. Thursday.
Monique Sellers, one such meteorologist, said hail chances remain in connection with the storms. She said hail could range in size from roughly the size of a penny up to larger pieces an inch across.
Wednesday night’s storm knocked out power for 463 homes, according to a Denton city spokesman. Most outages last less than four hours. All power was restored by 10 a.m. Thursday.
County emergency management workers documented wind speeds of 50 mph late Wednesday night but no significant damage.
Eric Hutmacher, a county emergency management officer, said Wednesday’s storm produced a tornado in Wise County that just missed northwest Denton County.
Thursday afternoon, NWS projections showed an increase in both thunder and lightning from approximately 4-7 p.m.
Heavy rain hit Denton right on schedule, bringing with it hail to sections of Denton County. As predicted, small pieces of hail pelted rooftops to complement other ongoing percussive precipitation.
Sellers said the inclement weather likely won’t be quite as widespread as we’ve seen over the past couple days.
Thursday afternoon, Denton County flood maps showed several roadways were still closed due to high water. Sellers said continuous bouts of rain could add to existing flooding.
“A lot of rivers are already in flood across the area,” she said.
Much like Wednesday, the chance of seeing a tornado in Denton County is low, but not zero. Counties north and east of us have a higher chance of seeing a tornado.
Although they were breaking up to some extent, Sellers said a line of severe storms was headed our way from western counties. Over Denton County, that line was expected to mix with warm, moist unstable air overhead.
Storms were expected to pass us by for northern and eastern counties sometime late Thursday evening.
“Things will clear out slowly but surely,” Sellers said.