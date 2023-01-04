WASHINGTON — Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., went 0-for-3 again Wednesday in his campaign to be the next speaker, leaving the House in limbo as Republicans scrambled in vain to find unity and take advantage of their slim new majority.

On three successive ballots, 20 Republicans supported another candidate, blocking McCarthy from attaining a majority and prolonging the impasse. One McCarthy backer switched her vote to “present,” dropping his tally to 201 from a high of 203 – and putting him further from the 218 needed.

