WASHINGTON — Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., went 0-for-3 again Wednesday in his campaign to be the next speaker, leaving the House in limbo as Republicans scrambled in vain to find unity and take advantage of their slim new majority.
On three successive ballots, 20 Republicans supported another candidate, blocking McCarthy from attaining a majority and prolonging the impasse. One McCarthy backer switched her vote to “present,” dropping his tally to 201 from a high of 203 – and putting him further from the 218 needed.
At 4:30 p.m. ET, the House adjourned until 8 p.m. to give members time for backroom negotiations between the “only Kevin” caucus and the much smaller “never Kevin” faction.
McCarthy also fell short on three ballots on Tuesday – marking the first time in exactly 100 years that a majority party leader failed to become speaker on the first ballot. Even former President Donald Trump’s endorsement wasn’t enough to consolidate support.
Rep. Chip Roy of Austin, one of three Texas Republicans who opposed McCarthy, continued to rally fellow conservatives who seemed to reject McCarthy under any scenario, despite a raft of concessions he’s already agreed to. That left McCarthy supporters exasperated, among them another Austin Republican, Rep. Michael McCaul.
“He’s determined to stay in this fight as long as it takes. What you have is a majority of Republicans, over 200 of us, versus a handful of others who just don’t agree,” McCaul said on Fox News after the 6th ballot.
McCaul, in line to chair the Foreign Affairs Committee, echoed concerns voiced by President Joe Biden and others about how the squabbling affects the U.S. image abroad. “Our foreign adversaries are taking advantage of the situation and painting this as an example of how our democracy doesn’t work – Russia, China, Iran and North Korea,” he said.
Roy and others gave no indication they would relent. After throwing their votes Tuesday to Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who supports McCarthy and says he’d rather chair the Judiciary Committee, they shifted their support Wednesday to a Florida Republican, Rep. Byron Donalds.
“Weeks ago, we saw the Senate GOP led by Mitch McConnell steamroll the American people with a bloated $1.7 TRILLION dollar omnibus,” Roy tweeted. “We have to change our ways or we will not survive.”
Plano freshman-elect Keith Self and Rep. Michael Cloud of Victoria also opposed McCarthy. The other 22 Texas Republicans elected to the House in November backed him, while the state’s Democrats all lined up behind their new leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York.
Biden called the stalemate and GOP infighting an international embarrassment.
“For the first time in 100 years, we can’t move?” he told reporters at the White House. “It’s not a good look….I hope they get their act together.”
Republicans will have a five-seat majority in the House after a lackluster midterms in which they failed to deliver a red wave but did manage to flip enough seats to oust Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker.
The chaotic start has put their priorities on hold and fed increasing annoyance among McCarthy’s GOP backers.
“The conservative agenda is the one that will accomplish the mission for the American people the best,” said Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Houston after the 6th ballot, “but we can’t start that agenda until we start governing.”
“This is not establishment versus conservatives,” said Rep. Beth Van Duyne of Irving, another conservative who backed McCarthy. “We’ve got the strongest, most vocal conservatives who are supporting McCarthy. It’s frustrating for those of us who are trying to fulfill our campaign promises, which is to fight an agenda that we find destructive.”
Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, one of McCarthy’s foes, called on her “favorite president,” Trump, to stop pressuring her and others to fall in line, saying on the House floor that “the president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, sir, you do not have the votes and it’s time to withdraw.” The comment prompted scattered boos.
Roy backed Donalds in the first round on Tuesday before switching his support to Jordan, and nominated Donalds in the fourth round of balloting on Wednesday after closed door talks failed to resolve the impasse.
The vacancy blocks not only legislative action but also the swearing in of members. One fourth-term member of the intelligence committee, Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., said he’d been unable to meet with the chairman of the joint chiefs to discuss classified matters because until he’s sworn in again, “Technically I don’t have a clearance.... We have work to do that can’t do right now.”
Many conservative Republicans, including some from Texas, said their patience was running thin and that the holdouts haven’t sufficiently articulated their demands.
“What more do they want in the rules package that would satisfy them?... McCarthy pretty much conceded everything to them,” McCaul said, adding, “If you want to burn down the house, metaphorically, then what is your plan after you do this? ….If there is a plan B, then tell us what that is.”
Jostled on live TV as McCarthy and a pack of aides and journalists walked by, McCaul lamented the obvious “elation” among Democrats at Republicans’ inability to coalesce behind a leader.
“We’re handing them a victory in my judgment,” he said. “The American people need to know that we can govern…. And every day we don’t have speaker, we can’t move forward with accountability, investigations, coming out with laws to deal with China” and the border.
Rep.-elect Morgan Luttrell, who replaced longtime Rep. Kevin Brady in a district north of Houston, has consistently supported McCarthy and said he’s eager to get the matter resolved and start work. He could be seen holding a string of rosary beads on the House floor as votes dragged on.
“My mother gave me those,” Luttrell said during the afternoon recess. “She said, ‘Go to the Lord whenever you need a break.’”
Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, accused insurgents of grandstanding, perhaps to advance personal ambitions.
“I don’t know what the aim is because we have impasse right now. What we need to do is fight socialism and the way to do that is convene a majority to get to the 218 so we can all get sworn in and do the jobs that you elected us to do,” Fallon said in a Facebook video post, his voice climbing to a shout. “Not grandstand like some members because they’re probably running for the damn U.S. Senate, to be quite frank and honest because I’m getting a little upset.”
He highlighted a number of demands McCarthy has already met, including a requirement that lawmakers get at least 72 hours to read a bill before voting on it, and allowing any five members to trigger a no-confidence vote against the speaker.
He urged colleagues to not “let perfect get in the way of very good” and pointed out that no one within the GOP ranks has mounted a credible challenge to McCarthy, who still enjoys support from most conservatives.
On Fox News late Tuesday, Roy pushed back on the idea that his group has received enough concessions, scoffing at the 72 hour rule as a safeguard that already exists but is often set aside.
“Do you know how it gets waived? Because the Rules Committee is chock full of a bunch of establishment people who say, ‘Oh, whatever we need to do to jam through the big spending bill that Mitch McConnell just sent to us,’” Roy said. “When the leadership actually votes with the minority, votes with the Democrats to steamroll Republicans, which is the past history of our Republican leadership, then maybe we should do something different.”
Trump reiterated his support for McCarthy after the failed votes.
“Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY,” Trump wrote on the platform Truth Social.
Trump suggested Republicans run the risk of squandering their new majority.
“REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB — JUST WATCH!” Trump wrote.
But Trump already had backed McCarthy before Tuesday’s votes and that endorsement, at least so far, has not been enough to sway the holdouts.
While Trump continues to command a great deal of influence in the party, that power has been undermined by poor showings by some of his preferred candidates in key midterm races.
