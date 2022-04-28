In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $3.68 a gallon, found at the Walmart station off Teasley Lane and Ryan Road. That price was unchanged from the lowest-reported price last week.
Gas prices increased again this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 2-cent uptick in the statewide average gas price, to $3.79 a gallon.
That price is $1.21 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also rose 2 cents on the week, to $4.14 a gallon — $1.26 more per gallon that during the final week of April 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.94 per gallon, while drivers in Corpus Christi are paying the least at $3.63 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw pricier fill-ups than the state as a whole, with the average price in Dallas jumping 6 cents this week, to $3.88 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington rose a nickel to $3.87 a gallon.
Gas prices around the state increased slightly week to week in most areas, AAA reported. Global crude oil markets continue to sort out headlines related to supply concerns as less Russian oil enters the global market. But the supply concerns are countered by fears of a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China, the world’s leading oil consumer. These opposing forces are causing crude oil prices to hover around $100 a barrel.
Drivers in Texas are paying the eighth-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $5.68 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.