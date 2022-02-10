In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.99 a gallon, found at the Sunoco station off East McKinney Street and Bell Avenue. That price is 7 cents more than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
High demand and crude oil trading are continuing to fuel a weekslong spike in gas prices, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 7-cent jump in the average statewide gas price, to $3.15 a gallon. The last time the Texas statewide gas price average reached $3.15 was in October 2014.
That price is now 97 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also jumped 7 cents on the week, to $3.48 a gallon — $1 more than during the second week of February 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.56 per gallon, while drivers in Victoria, McAllen, Edinburg, Sherman and Denison are all tied for the least at $3.08 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw largely stable pump prices, with the average gas price in Dallas inching up a penny, to $3.18 a gallon, while the average gas price in Fort Worth-Arlington fell a penny, to $3.17 a gallon.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased week to week by around 11%. Weekly regional fuel supply as well as Gulf Coast refinery utilization increased from the week prior. Blustery winter weather and geopolitical tensions are helping to drive the price of oil higher, which is just under $90 per barrel at the time of this report and nearly $30 more than in August, AAA reported.
The recent cold weather in the U.S increased the demand for heating oil. Meanwhile, the concern that Russia will react to potential Western sanctions by withholding crude oil from the already tight global market puts heavy upward pressure on prices, AAA warned.
Drivers in Texas are tied with two other states for having the second-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com, with Mississippi having the lowest average price at $3.14 a gallon. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $4.68 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.