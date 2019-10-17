The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, AAA reported Thursday.
That price is 2 cents more than this day last week and is 33 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.47, while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $2.21 per gallon, according to AAA.
Closer to home, prices across the Dallas-Fort Worth region rose on average from last week, with the average price in Dallas increasing 12 cents to $2.35 a gallon and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also seeing a rise of 12 cents to $2.34.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.19, found at the Shell station at Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.66, which is two cents more than this day last week and 21 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Texas, along with the national average, saw a minor bump in pump prices thanks to oil market volatility and an unseasonable spike in demand, according to market analysts and the Energy Information Admiration’s latest data sets.