In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.92 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 9 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
Following a 4-cent spike this week, the average gas price in Texas is now back at $3 a gallon — a price point AAA warns state drivers should get used to.
That price is now 89 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price jumped up 3 cents on the week, to $3.35 a gallon — 94 cents more than during the final week of January 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.29 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.90 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the biggest price increases in the state, with the average gas price in Dallas rising 9 cents to $3.06 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also rose 9 cents, to $3.07 a gallon.
Rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine continue to drive crude oil prices higher, and that will more than likely lead to additional cost at the pump, AAA warned. Demand for fuel also increased from the week prior while regional gasoline supplies remain practically the same, according to the most recent data from the Energy Information Administration. Gulf Coast refinery utilization remains the same from the week prior.
Drivers in Texas now are paying the second-lowest gas price average in the country, along with those in Oklahoma, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Drivers in Mississippi and Kentucky are paying the lowest on average for gas at $2.99 a gallon, while drivers in California are paying the most at $4.64 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.