Yaser Said speaks to defense attorney Baharan Muse, right, after his trial in Dallas on Tuesday. Said was convicted of capital murder and faces an automatic life sentence for killing his two teenage daughters in 2008.

DALLAS — A father accused of killing his two daughters on New Year’s Day 2008 was found guilty of capital murder Tuesday by a Dallas County jury.

Yaser Said, 65, stood facing forward and looked down as Judge Chika Anyiam read the decision. Amina and Sarah Said were found fatally shot inside a taxi cab outside an Irving hotel. Said evaded authorities for 12 years before he was arrested in August 2020 at a Denton County family home.

