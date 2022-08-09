DALLAS — A father accused of killing his two daughters on New Year’s Day 2008 was found guilty of capital murder Tuesday by a Dallas County jury.
Yaser Said, 65, stood facing forward and looked down as Judge Chika Anyiam read the decision. Amina and Sarah Said were found fatally shot inside a taxi cab outside an Irving hotel. Said evaded authorities for 12 years before he was arrested in August 2020 at a Denton County family home.
Jurors deliberated for about three hours.
Said faces an automatic life sentence because prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. He also faces a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution for his years on the run.
His ex-wife and the mother of the teens, Patricia Owens, watched Said as the judge sentenced him. Owens and her sister, Connie Moggio, entered the courtroom together. The women testified last week.
Lawyers pleaded their cases in closing arguments to 12 jurors and three alternates for nearly two hours Tuesday morning. Said’s eyes fixated on the lawyers, but occasionally he nodded his head and glanced over at the jurors’ box.
Said was the last witness to testify Monday after the six-day trial. On the stand, he denied killing his daughters and said he loved them. He said he was being followed that night in his taxi and he ran to safety, abandoning his daughters. He said he didn’t think anyone would harm Amina and Sarah.
Prosecutors on Tuesday called his testimony “absurd.”
“It is not logical, it doesn’t make any sense,” prosecutor Brandi Mitchell told jurors.
Prosecutor Lauren Black argued the girls told them who the killer was. Prosecutors replayed Sarah’s 911 call where she said, “My dad shot me.”
Owens pressed a tissue to her eyes and her shoulders shook as Sarah’s cries rang through the courtroom.
A taxi driver found the girls’ bodies, bloodied and slumped over, in a cab outside the Omni Mandalay Hotel in Las Colinas, part of Irving. Amina was shot twice and Sarah was shot nine times.
Jurors previously heard from a Lewisville High School teacher whom Amina emailed her plans to run away from her father, fearing him. Amina said in the email that Said would “without any drama or doubt, kill us.”
“The most important witnesses who are not here are Amina and Sarah Said,” Mitchell said. “They reached out and told friends, family, teachers what was going on. Amina Said said what would happen, that he will kill us. Sarah Said in her 911 call, in her last dying breaths, that it did happen.”
Defense lawyers said Said was being followed that night. He said he pulled into a cab stand at a strip club and fled, leaving his gun in the cab. Edgar Ruiz, Amina’s then-boyfriend, testified last week that he trailed Said’s orange Jet Taxi cab that night.
“We all want justice for Amina. And we all want justice for Sarah,” said defense attorney Joseph Patton. “We all want to respect the lives that they lived and the lives that they lost. But justice is not convicting an innocent man.”
Said’s lawyer, Baharan Muse, called the police investigation and prosecution “disappointing, ignorant and offensive.”
The defense team has tried to cast suspicion on the girls’ boyfriends, alleging they created the narrative that Amina and Sarah feared their father. Lawyers have argued that police botched the investigation by ignoring the girls’ boyfriends as suspects and wrongly narrowing in on Said. But one detective testified that they did briefly look at the boyfriends as suspects.
In closing statements, Muse emphasized that police did not lift fingerprints from the taxi, test the boyfriends or the car for gunshot residue or take any other DNA analysis.
She also tried to dispute accusations from Owens, who called Said controlling and abusive during their marriage.
Owens and her sister, Connie Moggio, entered the courtroom together before closing arguments began. They sat in the second row, and Owens pulled a pink packet of pocket tissues out of her purse. Owens did not look at Said as he walked into the courtroom and shook hands with his lawyer.
Owens told jurors last week that she left Said countless times, and the final time was days before the girls’ slayings. Amina, Sarah, Owens and the girls’ boyfriends got an apartment in Tulsa but returned to North Texas.
Owens divorced Said while he was on the run. Said testified that she lied and disputed accusations he was violent.
Said went on the lam and was placed on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. He was arrested in August 2020 at a family home in Denton County.
Said’s son, Islam Said, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for helping him hide. Said’s brother, Yassein Said, got 12 years for the same charge.