Yaqub Talib agreed to plead guilty to a murder charge for the fatal shooting of a youth football coach during a scrimmage game in Lancaster last year.
Talib, 40 — the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib — was accused of shooting Michael Hickmon, 43, in August. He faces a 37-year sentence, Claire Crouch, a spokeswoman for the Dallas County district attorney’s office, said Thursday.
According to Lancaster police, witnesses said the Aug. 13, 2022, fight began because of a disagreement between coaching staffs over a call made by referees. Video of the incident showed a group of men fighting, followed by the sound of several gunshots.
An arrest-warrant affidavit said Hickmon was shot multiple times, including in the back. Witnesses identified Yaqub Talib as the gunman, according to the affidavit.
Lancaster police responded to a shooting a little after 8 p.m. Aug. 13; officers found Hickmon suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Methodist Central Hospital in Dallas, where he died. Yaqub Talib left the scene after the altercation and turned himself into authorities two days later.
The shooting occurred at Lancaster Community Park after a scrimmage for 9-year-olds from two teams — the Dragon Elite Academy and the North Dallas United Bobcats. Hickmon’s son was on the Dragons, who won the game that day.
A fight between several men began after the Bobcats had stopped the Dragons on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter. Soon after, game officials penalized the team for taunting after the play, giving the Dragons back possession.
According to several people, Aqib Talib walked on the field and argued with officials, who later ended the game.
Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowl player who retired from the NFL in 2021, financed the North Dallas United Bobcats. At the time, his son played running back, while Yaqub’s son played quarterback for the Bobcats.
League officials previously told The Dallas Morning News that the Talibs had a reputation for being confrontational at youth football games.
“If you’ve been around the youth football world you know the Talib guys don’t like to lose and they give everybody a hard time,” DEA president Courtney Jackson said in August. “I would call it rambunctious and overly aggressive.”
Yaqub Talib was charged with murder in September. At the time, his attorney, Clark Birdsall, told The News that there is a case to be made for self-defense.
Hickmon’s family filed a lawsuit in December against the youth sports organization, Big XII Sports League and Family Services, accusing it of failing to vet coaches and failing to provide a safe environment and adequate security. The Talib brothers are also defendants in the suit.
It alleges Aqib Talib instigated the brawl that resulted in the shooting. Hickmon’s family is seeking damages in excess of $1 million. Court records show a jury trial is scheduled in the civil suit for Jan. 9.
Crouch said victim-impact statements and formal sentencing are scheduled for Aug. 7. Yaqub Talib’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.