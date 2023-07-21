MIchael Hickmon (copy)

Former UNT running back Michael Hickmon

 Eric Capper/Twitter

Yaqub Talib agreed to plead guilty to a murder charge for the fatal shooting of a youth football coach during a scrimmage game in Lancaster last year.

Talib, 40 — the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib — was accused of shooting Michael Hickmon, 43, in August. He faces a 37-year sentence, Claire Crouch, a spokeswoman for the Dallas County district attorney’s office, said Thursday.

