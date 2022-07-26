DPDPRESSER

Dallas Police Chief Eddie García addresses reporters during a press conference Tuesday at police headquarters about the shooting at Dallas Love Field.

 Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie García said Tuesday the woman accused of opening fire inside a terminal at Dallas Love Field airport has been prohibited from owning a firearm for years.

At a news conference at police headquarters, García said the gun Portia Odufuwa, 37, used Monday was not registered under her name, and added that she tried to buy a gun in Texas at least two times since 2016, but was denied because of an outstanding traffic warrant out of New Mexico.

