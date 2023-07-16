Sunny. Hot. High 104F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 12:48 pm
A woman was killed and four others were injured in a shooting Sunday morning in South Dallas, police said.
About 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Al Lipscomb Way, according to police.
Officers found two women who had been shot, one of whom died at the location, police said. The second woman was taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue and is in stable condition.
Three other people — a woman and two men — injured in the same shooting were also hospitalized, according to police. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Police had not released the names of people injured or killed in the shooting, or information related to a suspect in connection with the incident as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Andrea Isom at 214-671-3701 or andrea.isom@dallaspolice.gov. They should reference case No. 128468-2023.
