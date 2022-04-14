Along with hail and high winds, spring regularly brings another unwelcome event in North Texas – annual property tax appraisals.
And with soaring home values, property owners in the Dallas-Fort Worth area can count on a surge in their tax bills.
The nationwide home property tax haul totaled a whopping $328 billion in 2021, according to a new study by Attom Data Solutions.
In DFW, homeowners last year forked over almost $11 billion to the taxman, Attom Data reports.
“It’s hardly a surprise that property taxes increased in 2021, a year when home prices across the country rose by 16%,” Attom Data’s Rick Sharga said in the new report. “In fact, the real surprise is that the tax increases weren’t higher, which suggests that tax assessments are lagging behind rising property values, and will likely continue to go up in 2022.”
Home sales prices in North Texas last year rose by an even greater rate than the national average – up 18% from 2020 levels to a record high.
On average, DFW single-family homeowners got hit with a $5,817 property tax bill in 2021, compared with $3,785 nationwide.
With no state income tax, Texas homeowners traditionally pay more property taxes than most U.S. residents.
DFW ranked among the 15% of U.S. metro areas Attom Data surveyed that had the largest effective property tax costs in 2021. Austin — which has seen explosive home value increases in the last few years — was one of the U.S markets with the greatest property taxes, averaging $7,689 last year.
Looking at North Texas counties, homeowners in Collin County had the biggest average property tax bills last year at $7,107.
Dallas County residents with single-family houses paid an average $6,033 to the taxman last year, according to Attom Data.
Texas metro property taxes are still below what homeowners are shelling out in some of the most high-cost U.S. housing markets, with average $10,957 annual tax bills in San Jose, California, and $10,177 in New York.
Since home tax appraisal increases typically lag spikes in home values, DFW homeowners are almost guaranteed higher tax expenses for 2022.
Along with higher mortgage rates and bigger price tags for North Texas homes, the bite of property taxes is adding to the cost of homeownership.
“Prospective homeowners often fail to include property taxes when considering the cost of homeownership,” Sharga said. “But, especially in some of the higher-priced markets across the country, property taxes can add thousands of dollars to annual ownership costs, and possibly be the difference between someone being able to afford a home or not.
“It’s critically important for consumers to factor in taxes, insurance and maintenance when determining whether they’re ready for the financial responsibility of home ownership.”