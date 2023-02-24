Thackerville, Oklahoma’s Winstar World Casino and Resort is bringing a Midwest name down south for its latest 250,000-square-foot addition.

“The world’s biggest casino” just north of the Texas-Oklahoma border along Interstate 35 is partnering with Lucas Oil, the Indianapolis-based producer of automotive lubricants and additives, on a new 6,500-seat entertainment venue. The venue will be called Lucas Oil Live when it opens in early fall.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags