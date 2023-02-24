Thackerville, Oklahoma’s Winstar World Casino and Resort is bringing a Midwest name down south for its latest 250,000-square-foot addition.
“The world’s biggest casino” just north of the Texas-Oklahoma border along Interstate 35 is partnering with Lucas Oil, the Indianapolis-based producer of automotive lubricants and additives, on a new 6,500-seat entertainment venue. The venue will be called Lucas Oil Live when it opens in early fall.
“We visited with a lot of different people,” said Dan Boren, secretary of commerce of the Chickasaw Nation. “They’re not just a brand that a lot of people know, but they’re a company that wants to be engaged nationally.”
Winstar already spans about 600,000 square feet, according to Casino.com, and over 90% of its customers are Texans.
Lucas Oil Live will include new VIP, club and suite seating. It’s replacing Winstar’s Global Event Center, which was renovated in 2022 into a nonsmoking gaming destination in the Rome Gaming Plaza. Boren said the arena will draw big names in country and rock music as well as comedians.
Morgan Lucas, president of Lucas Oil, said the company’s evolution has allowed it to dive into new partnerships.
“This opportunity presents us with a chance to reach new audiences of vehicle owners and drivers who can benefit from our products, and we are extremely proud to have the Lucas name associated with WinStar’s new events arena, an entertainment destination that will serve as host to some of the nation’s best live music and events,” Lucas said in a statement.
Lucas Oil is best known for its naming rights to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.
The concourse of the new Winstar arena will be connected to a new 304-room hotel tower that opened in January. There are already 1,800 hotel rooms, which Boren said are full nearly every night.
Winstar hopes to open a new two-story spa by May, along with a new pool with cabanas. The additions will help appeal to younger audiences, he said, while still catering to the traditional gambler between the ages of 45 and 65.
Winstar did not disclose the cost of the new projects nor the price tag on naming rights leased to Lucas Oil.
In 2021, Choctaw unveiled a $600 million expansion called the Sky Tower, with 1,000 new hotel rooms, six restaurants, 11 bars and a 3-acre, two-swimming pool area. Choctaw is also on track to complete a new $165 million gaming resort in Hochatown, Okla., later this year.
Boren said the Chickasaw Nation has a great partnership and “friendly competition” with the Choctaw Nation.
“We have customers that go to both locations,” Boren said. “Anytime one of us adds a new venue or a new amenity, it only makes us better.”
The additions to two of the largest gambling spots for Texans come as gambling and sports betting conversations have been occurring in the state legislature. This month, a North Texas lawmaker filed legislation calling for a constitutional amendment election to legalize casino and sports gambling in Texas, including at Lone Star Park horse racing track in Grand Prairie. The Chickasaw Nation, which owns Lone Star Park through a subsidiary, said in a statement that it supports the lawmaker’s bill.
Boren said he believes the gambling customer is “ever-evolving.”
“If you look at venues like Las Vegas, they’ve over time gone from just gambling to adding a lot more shows and restaurants,” he said. “We’re hoping for them to stay, not just go to the venue for an hour.”
Chickasaw and other tribes pay fees to the state of Oklahoma based on revenue from gaming activities. In fiscal year 2022, fees collected from gaming increased 18% to $191.5 million. Chickasaw contributed $71 million of that.
Winstar operates over 10,000 gaming machines, nearly 100 table games a 55-table poker room and two 18-hole golf courses, according to its website. The casino also has more than 20 restaurants and 12 bars. a
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.