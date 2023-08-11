Texas’ record-breaking temperatures this summer have caused energy demand to soar. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a Weather Watch in effect through Aug. 11, forecasting hot weather and high energy demand, but the grid has held its end of the bargain.

Grid outages happen when there isn’t enough energy supply to meet customers’ demand. Here’s how ERCOT has kept Texans’ lights on this summer despite a peak-hours demand that’s rising faster than anywhere else in the country.

