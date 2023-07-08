Bootstore10

Country singer Trent Walker performs as people browse the store during the opening of the new Tecovas store located at NorthPark Center in Dallas on Friday.

 Juan Figueroa/Dallas Morning News

Texas bootmakers say, sure the romantic and ruthless Yellowstone series has been a boost to business, but it’s not the chief driver of the $40 billion a year Western wear category.

Some of the state’s oldest, biggest and newest boot brands are opening their own stores as the Western wardrobe staple gains permanent status in closets far and wide.

