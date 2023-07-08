Texas bootmakers say, sure the romantic and ruthless Yellowstone series has been a boost to business, but it’s not the chief driver of the $40 billion a year Western wear category.
Some of the state’s oldest, biggest and newest boot brands are opening their own stores as the Western wardrobe staple gains permanent status in closets far and wide.
Lucchese’s new boot collaboration with country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton and country music superstar Lainey Wilson playing a character in the last season of Yellowstone is no accident. Neither was the live music from Texan Trent Walker at the Tecovas grand opening at NorthPark Center.
Texas boot brands are spending millions of dollars to open more stores because boots are a mainstream fashion statement, maybe drawn from a yearning for the ranch and country lifestyle that the West has exported to the city. With it comes the multi-year surge in country music streaming credited to Gen Z and millennials. It doesn’t hurt that the wildly successful Taylor Swift and her fans are often seen in Western boots.
Austin-based Tecovas just opened its biggest store yet in NorthPark. The next openings are in Southlake Town Square, St. Louis and Salt Lake City to end the year with 33 stores.
El Paso-based Lucchese has quietly stepped up its store openings and now has 21, including six in Dallas-Fort Worth. Next is Bozeman, Montana.
Dallas-based Miron Crosby is about to open its third store later this year but isn’t sharing the exact location yet.
“Boot Barn believing it can open hundreds of additional stores is not due to the momentum of a TV show,” said Tecovas CEO David Lafitte. “It’s the other way. Yellowstone is a consequence of the movement.”
Irvine, California-based Boot Barn opened 45 stores last year in five new states and has told its shareholders that it can get to 900 stores from its current 356.
The Western silhouette isn’t a fad, said Sarah Means, who operates Miron Crosby fashion boots with her sister and co-founder, Lizzie Means Duplantis.
“It’s less a trend and just an evolution of a category that’s here to stay,” Means said. “Boots aren’t just to wear to the rodeo or the ranch, but also to a meeting in San Francisco or to go shopping in New York.”
The big western chains of Boot Barn and Tyler-based Cavender’s and local independent stores, which in Dallas include Wild Bill’s Western Store, El Nuevo Estilo Western Hats and Pinto Ranch carry selections. Multiple boot brands also are stocked at department stores.
But the idea of one brand going directly to the consumer first online and then in their own stores is viewed by these Texas brands as a way to grow. It’s a path taken by other product categories of the so-called digitally native, or direct-to-consumer brands, such as Allbirds sneakers, Casper mattresses and Warby Parker eyeglasses. It has not always been a direct path to profits in those cases, however.
Are boots different?
Tecovas
Tecovas stores track lifts they see from large concerts in their towns. Recent bumps in sales were noted in Nashville from a Luke Combs concert, in Jacksonville from Kenny Chesney, in Denver from Zack Bryan and in DFW from both Luke Combs and Taylor Swift.
“We’re not 100 years old, but we have those timeless values,” said Lafitte. Tecovas boots are designed in Austin and made in Leon, Mexico. Sales are estimated to be about $200 million this year, making it one of the biggest western retail brands.
Tecovas opened its largest store so far at NorthPark last week. Every inch of the 5,609-square-foot space is covered in brick, wood and leather. A hospitality bar is ready for bourbon or tequila tasting. Comfy sofas and a couple of stations are equipped to customize purchases.
“We’re building a lifestyle brand from head to toe with apparel and accessories for both men’s and women’s,” Lafitte said.
Tecovas was founded in 2015 and has been steadily broadening its merchandise categories and is considering expanding into wholesale to offer the brand to other retailers
“Stores allow us to showcase our brand with knowledgeable sales associates who get people into their right size and improve our return rate,” he said.
Other openings earlier this year were in Rancho Cucamonga, California; Raleigh, North Carolina; Memphis, Tennessee; and Tucson, Arizona. A store in San Antonio is moving later this year into a larger space in the La Cantera shopping center.
The California store is Tecovas’ first in that state, and since it opened in February it has been doing twice the forecasted sales, Lafitte said.
Before joining Tecovas, Lafitte was at Deckers Brands, which owns Ugg.
“We heard that for 40 years on earnings calls that Ugg is a fad,” Lafitte said. “I’m OK with that because, at the end of the day, Western is mainstream fashion, timeless styles.”
Lucchese
“This brand has been through every trend and economic upturn and downtown,” said Austin Ripmaster, vice president at Lucchese. “We remain relevant. We don’t chase trends. What we offer is for the Western aficionado.”
Lucchese was founded in 1883 in San Antonio and moved its factory and headquarters to El Paso in 1987. The store and showroom in the Dallas Design District also houses corporate staff. Lucchese’s other local shops are at The Star in Frisco, on Exchange Avenue in Fort Worth and inside Fort Worth’s Hotel Drover, in Willow Park and in downtown Dallas’ Thompson hotel.
Co-founder of Dallas private equity firms John Muse is Lucchese’s chairman and shareholder. He has taken Lucchese into his preferred sport of polo, but the brand remains a stalwart Western brand.
In recent years Lucchese has gone from predominantly wholesale to a mix with an expanding direct-to-consumer business. Lucchese has 21 stores and has opened 15 of those since 2019. This year, three stores have opened in Texas shopping centers in Friendswood, Sugar Land and Mercedes. Out-of-state stores are so far in Nashville, Tennessee; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Denver and Telluride in Colorado and Oklahoma City.
More are planned beyond Bozeman opening later this year, said Ripmaster. “Texans are out there. Maybe Santa Barbara, additional stores in Denver and even New York City. We have big ambitions.”
Lucchese is forging partnerships. It has a hat collaboration with American-French milliner Nick Fouquet and last year signed a long-term partnership with country singer-songwriter Parker McCollum of Houston.
The design team is focused on the “cutting-edge side” of the women’s boot business, he said. “You’re going to see an incredible variety of color, selection and fashion.”
Miron Crosby
Dallas-based Miron Crosby calls itself a fashion brand that makes boots. The sisters, who are fifth-generation ranch-raised Texans, launched the brand online in 2017 and then opened their first store in Highland Park Village that same year.
A location in Aspen, Colorado, opened in 2021, and a third store is in the works.
Boots are ways the Means family marked milestones. The sisters’ uncle owns the Rios of Mercedes boot factory in South Texas. The brand has been in business since 1853.
“Cowboy boots were part of our lives forever,” Means said. “It never occurred to us to wear anything else but we got to a point we wanted more fashion.”
Both had careers in New York — Lizzie in finance and Sarah in fashion — and were stopped umpteen times by strangers asking about the boots on their feet.
Now they routinely fill orders coming in from Chicago, Connecticut and Atlanta, as well as internationally from Asia and Europe, Means said: “Not just what I consider American West.”
