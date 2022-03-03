WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, Rep. Van Taylor apologized to supporters for an extramarital affair and abruptly dropped his bid for re-election. The woman involved, a Plano resident named Tania Joya, has made headlines before for a different reason.
She’s been dubbed the “ISIS bride” by British tabloids, and The Atlantic has called Joya “the first lady of ISIS.” Joya’s first husband, John Georgelas, who grew up in Plano, converted to Islam and became a top recruiter for the extremist Islamic State.
Georgelas and Joya, 20 at the time, married in London in 2004 and had four children together. Joya, then a Muslim and the daughter of a senior postmaster from Harrow in northwest London, had ambitions of becoming a suicide bomber.
In 2013, they went to Syria, hoping to make it into ISIS territory, but only Georgelas succeeded. After spending three weeks in the country, she and her children fled the violence — and to escape her husband’s control — and returned to Plano, with the help of Georgelas’ parents.
Joya told The Atlantic her husband abandoned her “to become the next Osama bin Laden.”
Since her arrival in Texas, Joya has remade herself, and as of 2017, attends a Unitarian church. She remarried a man from Minnesota, Craig, but they divorced when he moved to Colorado and she didn’t want to go. Joya said he was controlling as well.
In 2019, Agence France-Presse reported Joya has devoted her life to “reprogramming” extremists and reintroducing them into society — a process she understands well as a “former Islamic jihadist” herself. She told The Dallas Morning News she has been studying to become a hypnotherapist.
Joya said she and Taylor met through her reprogramming work. She said the affair lasted from October 2020 to June 2021. She told The News they were “very close.”
“I want to apologize for the pain I have caused with my indiscretion, most of all to my wife Anne and our three daughters. For months, Anne and I have been working to repair the scars left by my actions. I am unworthy, but eternally thankful for her love and forgiveness,” Taylor wrote in an email to his supporters.
Joya also said she asked Taylor for help to pay off some bills as their relationship wound down, and he gave her $5,000.
“I needed help. I was like, just help me out because that’s the least — the very least — he could do,” she said. “For him, it was like, ‘OK, on the condition you don’t tell anyone.’ ... I didn’t want to tell anybody anything.”
Joya told The News she didn’t intend to inject herself into the election. She said she was just growing tired of seeing Taylor’s face on billboards around Plano.
Taylor got 48.7% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary, 823 votes short of what he needed to avoid a runoff with 63,981 ballots cast. Former Collin County Judge Keith Self got 26.5% of the vote, and under Texas election law, will become the nominee as long as Taylor withdraws in writing to the state Republican Party chair.