Today, you’re likely to find bikers, walkers and bird watchers at White Rock Lake, but decades ago, the site housed German prisoners of War during World War II. This year marks the 80th year since White Rock became a part of WWII history.

The P.O.W. camp was one of Dallas’ main contributions to WWII, said Steven Butler, a retired U.S. and Texas History professor formerly with Richland College and Collin College.

