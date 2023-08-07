A California mother is suing Southwest Airlines for accusing her of child trafficking her biracial daughter.
Mary MacCarthy, who is white, and her 10-year-old daughter were traveling from San Jose, California, to Denver on Oct. 22, 2021, to attend the funeral of MacCarthy’s brother. According to a lawsuit filed Thursday in the District Court of Colorado, while in the air a Southwest employee called the Denver Police Department for suspected child trafficking.
Southwest Airlines declined to comment on the pending litigation.
As MacCarthy and her daughter walked down the jet bridge, they were approached by police officers who questioned her on the spot, bringing MacCarthy’s daughter to tears. The officers said she had been reported for “suspicious behavior.”
“And once they said the word suspicious, an alarm bell sort of went off in my head,” MacCarthy told The Dallas Morning News. “I’ve been parenting a biracial child for 10 years. At that point, I knew enough about racial profiling and the sort of coded language that’s used around it.”
She is seeking a jury trial, attorney fees and costs. MacCarthy is also seeking compensatory damages and economic damages to be established at trial, according to her complaint.
David Lane, MacCarthy’s attorney, compared the situation to New York City’s controversial “stop and frisk” policy, which allowed police officers to stop and search citizens because of “reasonable suspicion.”
“What that morphed into was every young Black and brown man walking down the street was being stopped and frisked by New York City cops, which is a violation of the Constitution,” Lane said. “This is an example of that.”
Since the story has been brought to light, Lane said he has received multiple emails from other Southwest customers reporting the same thing. He said he will be reaching out to them.
“The goal of this lawsuit is to get Southwest and any other airlines that engage in this sort of stereotyping to reexamine their policies and training,” Lane said.
The lawsuit also alleges that in January 2021, another Southwest employee pulled a white man off a plane because he was traveling with his Black daughter. He later filed a complaint with Southwest.
That same month, Southwest announced the start of an additional training curriculum that updated procedures for identifying and addressing suspected instances of human trafficking and sexual misconduct. American Airlines and other carriers also train front-line employees to recognize the signs of human trafficking.
In January, Fort Worth-based American Airlines was facing accusations of racial discrimination after removing two Black celebrities, Dallas track star Sha’Carri Richardson and New York rapper Talib Kweli, from different flights and was sued in federal court by a Black passenger who was kicked off a flight.
Although MacCarthy is pursuing her case, she said she didn’t really have intentions of getting a lawyer but later did when she received a follow-up call about the situation from police. Now, she said, she’s pursuing a larger issue to help families like her own.
“I’m gonna use my voice and whatever power I have to try to bring an end to this ignorant, backward behavior,” MacCarthy said.
