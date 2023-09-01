Fairgoers who wonder what to do first when they walk into Fair Park for the State Fair of Texas have plenty of time to plot their coupon and event strategies.
The fair runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.
State Fair officials announced the lineup of attractions, exhibits and performances in June. Hundreds of activities are planned, including mainstays and new ones.
This year’s theme is Explore the Midway. Expect the sounds of midway barkers as games beep and buzz. Don’t forget your annual ride on the Crazy Mouse — or the Texas Star or Texas Skyway.
Throughout the fairgrounds, the smell of corny dogs and other fried culinary treats will fill the air. This is the year to chase down Deep Fried Pho, Biscoff-dusted cheesecake and Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapilla.
Longtime radio host Norm Hitzges endorsed the Biscoff Delight: “The corndog has a serious contender for best food on a stick,” he said.
On the subject of food, check out the butter sculptures and track down the canned peaches exhibit.
Coupons are $1 and cover most of the food and rides inside the fairgrounds. Coupons do not expire, so fairgoers can still use leftover coupons from previous years.
As usual, new cars will be parked at the Texas Auto Show to test out and leave fingerprints on.
Fairgoers should be aware of a policy change. Starting at 5 p.m. daily, children 17 and younger entering the fairgrounds must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21, the fair announced.
Adult chaperones must present a valid ID upon entry starting at 5 p.m. Minors and chaperones are not required to remain together once inside the fairgrounds.
All that’s left is for Big Tex to set up in his usual spot. When he does, you might compliment his newly designed size-96 boots.
What fairgoers need to knowGetting there: Information on self-parking and parking spaces for people with disabilities.
Business hours: Gates open daily at 9 a.m. Exhibit buildings, food concessions and outdoor exhibits open daily at 10 a.m. They close Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. and Sundays through Thursdays at 9 p.m.
Tickets and discounts: Information on general admission, season passes, McDonald’s discounts and evening tickets.
Livestock hours: Check the daily schedule to see what animals are being shown on a particular day.
Check out the museums and cultural centers. Here’s a list.
Information and daily schedules: Call 214-565-9931 or visit bigtex.com.
Drop-off and pick-up areas: DART and Uber, Lyft or taxi drop-offs and pick areas are available at Gate 5.
GPS tracking: Enter 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas.Key events
Music: Lonestar, CeeLo Green and 38 Special will be among 90-plus artists performing live on one of three stages. Green is a five-time Grammy Award winner known for his work in hip-hop and R&B.
Sports: Two big football games also will be played in the Cotton Bowl: the Sept. 30 State Fair Classic between Grambling State and Prairie View A&M and the Oct. 7 Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.
Rodeo schedule: The fair includes a diverse schedule of rodeo events.
