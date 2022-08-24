WASHINGTON — A “trigger ban” on abortion takes effect in Texas on Thursday that allows harsher penalties than other state laws regulating reproductive rights and further complicates an array of abortion laws likely to face continued court challenges.

The trigger ban passed by the Texas Legislature in 2021 kicks in 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court made its ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade final. The court issued that final judgment for the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case from Mississippi on July 26, starting the countdown.

