DMN photo

Tarrant County College Law Enforcement Academy training coordinator Rafael Perea (center) shows school district administrators, teachers and employees how to breach a room with a battering ram during a Texas School Marshal licensing course in June.

 Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News

Over the summer, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a new measure that requires armed personnel on every public school campus, among other things.

It’s a response to the May 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which killed 19 children and two teachers. It is the deadliest school shooting that has happened in Texas.

