American Airlines sealed a $1.6 billion deal on a new lease agreement with DFW International Airport Tuesday, cementing that the airline is here for the long haul.
But what does this new agreement mean for the Fort Worth carrier?
American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said the carrier’s strategic focus is DFW and it should be a “challenge” that DFW is the nation’s second-busiest airport. American operates over 800 daily flights out of DFW to over 240 destinations and over 25 countries.
“Second isn’t where we want to be when we want to be the busiest airport in the world,” Isom said on Tuesday at a news conference for the announcement. “As you can see, we’re building the foundation to do that both in the facilities and also on the airfield.”
Isom hinted that the carrier is aiming for 1,000 flights a day with the expansion. The new 10-year deal, which totals $4.8 billion in expansions, includes $1.6 billion for a new terminal with 15 new gates.
Rob Himler, spokesperson for American, said the carrier is gearing up to operate more than 825 daily flights this summer at DFW on peak days.
“We continually evaluate our network and continue to look for opportunities to grow,” Himler said. “The addition of 24 new gates at DFW will certainly allow us to create new targets for our operation at DFW. We will work with the airport throughout the construction of the terminal projects to appropriately plan for our future.”
American, and other carriers, will pay for the new terminal through leases on gates, landing fees and other rents paid to the airport. American is a key player in any deal at DFW because it’s the carrier’s biggest hub and it had an 86% market share at the airport in March.
In 2022, American accounted for 86% of annual commercial passenger traffic at DFW, which finished 2022 with 73.4 million arriving and departing passengers.
American’s international partnership group, Oneworld, also moved its headquarters to DFW Airport in 2022, and a growing number of those carriers have been expanding to the airport. More than half of Oneworld’s member airlines operate at DFW, which include Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Qantas Airways and Qatar Airways.
American employs 35,000 people in Dallas-Fort Worth, mostly at its Fort Worth headquarters near the airport. The carrier employs 7,200 flight attendants and 4,500 pilots in the region and has been in operation at DFW Airport since 1974. In 1981, DFW was established as an American hub, just a few years after it had moved its headquarters from New York City.
New international or domestic routes could also be in the cards for the airline with the new expansions, but nothing’s official yet.
“Our strategic focus is right here in DFW,” Isom said. “It’s our largest hub and it’s the central gateway to everything that we do on our network, domestically and internationally. It pays off for our customers, but also for our team members, and also our entire community as well.”
First, American is gearing up for the 52 million customers it’s expecting between May 25 and Aug. 14.
This summer, American is offering 12 daily flights to Europe from DFW, with twice-daily flights to Rome and Paris and four daily flights to London’s Heathrow Airport, as summer travelers flock to Europe and Asia for what could be a record year of demand.
“To prepare for the summer travel period, we began hiring in January and currently have about 1,000 more mainline team members at DFW than we did a year ago,” Himler said. “As we continue to grow our team and operation at American’s largest hub, we will stay focused on ensuring we have the right resources in place to run a reliable operation, which includes hiring and training new team members.”
He also said pilot recruitment remains a priority for American during periods of growth. About 1,000 American Airlines pilots retired during the COVID-19 pandemic, including many who took buyouts to leave early.
American is also offering up to 19 daily long-haul international flights from DFW to Asia, Europe and South America during the summer months, Himler said. In total, including short-haul destinations, American will fly to 57 international destinations with a range of 75 to 100 departures per day from DFW this summer.
It’s not just the airport where the carrier has planted Texas roots. It’s the official airline of the Dallas Cowboys and holds the naming rights to American Airlines Center, home to the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars.
The investment solidifies that American is here for the long haul at DFW.
“This is where we call home,” Isom said on Tuesday. “This is American, it’s DFW. It’s just a great place to be here.”
