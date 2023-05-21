American Airlines CEO

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom speaks during a press conference Tuesday at Terminal C in DFW International Airport. The airport and American Airlines have come to a deal for $4.8 billion in expansions, including $1.6 billion for a new terminal that would include 15 new gates.

 Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News

American Airlines sealed a $1.6 billion deal on a new lease agreement with DFW International Airport Tuesday, cementing that the airline is here for the long haul.

But what does this new agreement mean for the Fort Worth carrier?

