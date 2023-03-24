West Texas A&M University

West Texas A&M University students gathered Thursday to protest against the university president’s decision to cancel a student-organized drag performance.

An LGBTQ student group at West Texas A&M University and its two student leaders have filed a lawsuit against university President Walter Wendler, alleging he violated their First Amendment rights when he canceled a planned campus drag show earlier this week because he believed the shows degrade women.

The lawsuit comes after days of protests each day this week, calling for Wendler to reinstate the drag show and step down as president. More than 10,000 people have signed a student petition in support of the drag show. Meanwhile, local conservative leaders have encouraged the West Texas community to attend the protests and express their support for Wendler.

