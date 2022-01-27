Rapid tests have become increasingly popular as the omicron variant has torn across North Texas — and with four free, at-home tests on their way to many American households, it’s likely more people will rely on them.
But rapid, or antigen tests, are less sensitive than molecular, or PCR tests, which take longer to produce results. On the flip side, the tests are prone to false negatives.
Health experts say despite these limitations, rapid tests are still an important tool in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
So when is it a good idea to use a rapid test? Here’s what three health experts said you need to know.
Rapid tests are less sensitive than PCR tests
It’s important to remember that a rapid test is a point-in-time view of your health, said Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County’s health department.
“There are multiple limitations to that,” he said. “If you’re not having symptoms, it’s less sensitive. You could still also test positive the next day.”
PCR tests are more sensitive than rapid tests because of the technology they employ, said Dr. Grant Fowler, family medicine department chair at TCU School of Medicine in Forth Worth and chairman of the family medicine department at JPS Health Network.
“It’s what’s called an amplification test, so it can pick up a very small amount of part of the virus,” he said. “It’s pretty darn intense for just a very small amount of the virus.”
Because antigen tests work by detecting the virus’ proteins — and not its genetic material, like PCR tests — they are more prone to false negatives. That’s especially true in asymptomatic individuals.
But while false negatives are more common, you can trust positive results, health experts say.
“If you want to go to a family event and you want to check right before going to that event, you have to take those rapids and understand their limitations,” Huang said. “If you got a positive, then that’s probably correct, and you shouldn’t go to the event.”
Pros and cons to both tests
Each test has benefits and drawbacks, health experts say.
A person with COVID-19 can test positive on a PCR test long after they’re infectious — sometimes for days or weeks.
“After that virus is dead and you’re no longer infectious, it stays positive for a long time because it’s so sensitive,” said Catherine Troisi, infectious disease epidemiologist with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. “Your chances of remaining positive for a longer period of time are much higher.”
On the flip side, rapid tests are prone to false negatives, meaning people may have a false sense of security if they have COVID-19 and get a negative result.
But their lower sensitivity means people with COVID-19 may test negative on a rapid antigen test sooner than they would if they took a PCR test.
“The rapid test is going to go positive later and go negative earlier compared to the PCR,” Fowler said.
When is it best to use a rapid test?
Health experts agreed it’s generally better to use a PCR test to see if you have the disease, and then use a rapid antigen test to determine when it’s OK to go back to “normal.”
“The PCR is really the gold standard,” Troisi said. “That’s the better test, but when you start using it as we are now, for deciding, ‘Can I go out of isolation? Can I go back to work? Can I go to school?’ — That’s where the answer is really helpful.”
That’s in line with the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency says if people want to get tested before they come out of isolation, antigen tests are recommended.
Rapid antigen testing, particularly at-home test kits, are also useful when a person is trying to decide whether they can be around at-risk or immunocompromised individuals.
“The biggest value to a home test is if you’ve got an elderly person you’re going to be around that’s not been vaccinated,” Fowler said. “I think that’s a great place to use the home test, just to make sure you test yourself before you go around them.”
If you only have access to rapid testing, Troisi recommends taking multiple tests over different days to ensure accurate results.
When should you get the rapid test backed up by a PCR test?
There are some situations where you may want to get a rapid result backed up by a molecular test.
“If someone develops symptoms and gets tested, you can do a rapid, and if it comes back negative, then that’s the situation that you’d probably want to do a PCR also to confirm that,” Huang said.
It might also be a good idea to get a PCR test if you’ve had a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 and don’t have symptoms.
“That has got to be the better one,” Fowler said, “and you’re going to sleep better.”