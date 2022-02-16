Waymo will begin hauling freight for North America’s largest logistics firm on autonomous big rigs traveling between Dallas and Houston on Interstate 45.
The California-based subsidiary of Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., announced the partnership Wednesday with C.H. Robinson, which moves 20 million shipments a year. The self-driving trucks will carry a safety driver in the front seat.
Waymo spokesperson Julianne McGoldrick said pilot runs will start in the coming months on what is becoming a common Dallas-to-Houston testing ground. Waymo has been hauling freight between the Texas cities with self-driving trucks since last year for other partners like J.B. Hunt and UPS.
“We believe there is a real opportunity to bring our scale and information advantage to bear to help develop transportation solutions for them and their ability to participate in and benefit from AV,” said C.H. Robinson chief commercial officer Chris O’Brien in a statement. “C.H. Robinson is also best positioned to represent the role of drivers and small and mid-size carriers in a more autonomous future.”
During and after the test runs, the companies said they will evaluate and shape future developments in autonomous driving technologies. The pilot aims to improve carrier and driver experience, while helping address long-term driver shortages.
Driver shortages existed even before the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the American Trucking Association estimated a historic high shortage of just over 80,000 drivers. By 2030, the association believes these numbers could surpass 160,000.
In partnership with France-based public transport company, Transdev, the Texas routes will create hundreds of jobs at Waymo’s new nine-acre hub in South Dallas. The new hub was built specifically for Waymo Via, the company’s autonomous trucking operations and accommodates hundreds of trucks from its carrier partners.
In June, Waymo began testing self-driving freight runs between Fort Worth and Houston on Interstate 45 in partnership with trucking company, J.B. Hunt. The company reported zero accidents or speeding events involving the vehicles, concluding the trials were a success. This led to a long-term partnership with the trucking company.
McGoldrick said Texas’ reputation as one of the biggest freight hubs in the U.S. makes it a key spot to test the vehicles. The Dallas-to-Houston route on Interstate 45 is especially important because it connects freight arriving at major cargo airports such as DFW International and AllianceTexas and at railroad yards in southern Dallas with Houston’s busy shipping port.
“We can test our Waymo Driver on highly dense highways and shipper lanes, further understand how other truck and passenger car drivers behave on these routes, and continue to refine the way our Waymo Driver reacts and responds in these busy driving regions as we advance our operations,” McGoldrick said.
In addition to Texas, Waymo tests autonomous trucks in Arizona, New Mexico, and California. Other companies running autonomous vehicles tests in DFW include Amazon-backed self-driving vehicle firm Aurora, San Diego-based company TuSimple and Kodiak Robotics.
Before the pandemic, more than 85,000 vehicles travel daily along I-45 through Wilmer.