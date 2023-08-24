WingDrone_Walmart_Box

A Walmart drone is shown in a rendering.

 Walmart/Courtesy

Walmart is expanding its drone delivery in Dallas-Fort Worth, adding services to two locations in the coming months through Google’s drone delivery sister company, Wing.

The Walmart Supercenter located at 8555 Preston Road in Frisco, which Walmart says is the “most-requested expansion area,” will be the first to get the new service in the coming months, and another, unannounced Walmart Supercenter will also get drones before the end of the year. The locations join 11 stores offering drone delivery services in Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Murphy, Plano, Richardson, Rowlett and The Colony.

