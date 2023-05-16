Artist

Meow Wolf Collaborative artist Dan Lam works in the studio.

 Courtesy photo/Jordan Mathis, Meow Wolf

Meow Wolf announced Tuesday that the Dallas Fort-Worth location of its immersive art experience will open on July 14 at Grapevine Mills mall and will be named the Real Unreal.

The New Mexico-based arts company brings together more than 60 artists, including muralists, sculptors and video game designers — 38 of whom are from Texas. Some of the artists collaborating on the project include Dan Lam, Emmanuelle John, Mariell Guzman, Riley Holloway and Nico Salazar. The experience will feature more than 30 rooms of multidimensional art that explore a narrative story conceived by author LaShawn Wanak.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

