WASHINGTON – One month before Election Day, Vice President Harris visited Austin on Saturday and, calling Texas’ abortion ban “immoral” urged voters to install prosecutors and state officials who will not try to imprison abortion providers.

“There’s an election in 31 days, and it will matter,” she said. “It’s going to matter who your county prosecutor is if you live in a place where there’s a state law that has criminalized doctors and nurses and health care providers. It’s going to matter who your attorney general is” and “who your governor is.”

Recommended for you