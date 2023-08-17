dallasvet

Four Dallas police officers were seen on body-camera laughing about a disabled military veteran who urinated on himself after he was refused access to a restroom at the Deep Ellum restaurant Serious Pizza on June 10, 2023.

 Dallas Police Oversight

The Dallas Police Department is investigating an incident in which four officers laughed at a disabled veteran who was reportedly forced to urinate himself after being denied access to a restroom in a Deep Ellum pizzeria, a police spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The man, Dynell Lane, said he was refused by two off-duty officers working as security despite providing documentation showing he had a disability.

0
0
0
0
0