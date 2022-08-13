From The Texas Tribune

The family of Vanessa Guillén, the 20-year-old Army specialist bludgeoned to death by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood has filed a $35 million wrongful death claim against the Army.

The claim made under the Federal Tort Claims Act, was filed on Friday, one day after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco ruled that a former Army colonel’s sexual assault case against a retired Air Force general could proceed.

