Chief Pete Arredondo
Buy Now

Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo, who has faced intense criticism of his response to the May 24 mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, will learn on Aug. 24 whether the district will fire him.

 Evan L’Roy/The Texas Tribune

Uvalde school officials could fire Pete Arredondo, the school district’s police chief, on Aug. 24, three months after he was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at Robb Elementary, where a gunman killed two teachers and 19 children.

School officials on Tuesday set a date for a meeting to decide Arredondo’s future with the district. On Monday, school board members agreed to hire outside attorneys to assist them ahead of the hearing.

Recommended for you