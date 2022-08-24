Pete Arredondo
Buy Now

Pete Arredondo, former chief of the Uvalde school district police, on a dirt road on the outskirts of Uvalde on June 8. He was fired by the school board exactly three months after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary. 

 Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune 

"Uvalde school board fires Chief Pete Arredondo over shooting response, after he calls vote a “public lynching”" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Recommended for you