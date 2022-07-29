From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/07/28/uvalde-robb-elementary-shooting-principal/.

Three days after the Uvalde superintendent placed the principal of Robb Elementary School on paid administrative leave, Mandy Gutierrez is back in her leadership position, according to her lawyer. The reinstatement comes one day after Gutierrez rebuffed findings in a Texas House committee’s investigative report about security at her school.

According to a letter from Superintendent Hal Harrell that Gutierrez’s attorney released Thursday, she resumed her duties as principal after her submission of additional information to the investigative committee.

The Texas Tribune’s Uriel J. García contributed to this story.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!