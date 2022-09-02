New COVID-19 boosters designed to fight the virus’ omicron variant will likely be available in Texas next week, the state’s Department of State Health Services announced.
On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized its first update to the COVID-19 vaccine booster doses, a move that was quickly followed by a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in favor of the shots. The new “bivalent” boosters contain half of the original vaccine recipe and half protection against the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
The CDC has allocated around 900,000 doses of the updated boosters to Texas. More than 502,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and nearly 193,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available for order by health care providers, while another 200,000 doses of the boosters will be available through retail pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, H-E-B and Walmart.
Doses are expected to begin shipping over the next few days and arriving at health care providers throughout the state next week.
Rollout of the new booster combination booster recipe is set to hopefully avoid a wintertime spike in cases and hospitalizations.
“As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement.
The updated Pfizer booster is available for people at least 12 years old who have received their primary vaccinations at least two months prior. New booster doses of the Moderna vaccine are only available for people 18 and older.
A second booster dose is recommended for anyone 50 and older or anyone over the age of 12 who is immunocompromised at least four months after their first booster.
COVID-19 booster uptake across the state has been slow. Less than 16% of Texans who have received at least one vaccine dose have received a booster, according to state data. Dallas County’s booster uptake rate among people who have received at least one shot matches the statewide rate.
Dallas County’s top health official Dr. Phillip Huang said he anticipates a bump in booster uptake as a result of the new shots, but that overall there has been a big decline in demand for any COVID-19 vaccines.
“Seeing bumps in cases and hospitalizations, that’s what gets people moving, rather than being preemptive about vaccines before cases get really bad,” he said.