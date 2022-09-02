Covid booster
South Dallas resident Jacqueline Mixon gets her COVID-19 booster shot at a pop-up vaccination event at Hoover Community Development Center, on July 15.

 José Adriano/DMN

New COVID-19 boosters designed to fight the virus’ omicron variant will likely be available in Texas next week, the state’s Department of State Health Services announced.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized its first update to the COVID-19 vaccine booster doses, a move that was quickly followed by a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in favor of the shots. The new “bivalent” boosters contain half of the original vaccine recipe and half protection against the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

