The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review the case of Texas death row inmate Andre Thomas.

 Eric Lee/The Texas Tribune

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request Tuesday to take up the case of Texas death row inmate Andre Thomas, whose lawyers argued that members of the jury that convicted him of killing his wife and two children had expressed racist views.

A 6-3 majority of the court turned down the request. Seeking the court’s intervention, Thomas’ lawyers had argued that three members of the all-white jury — which found Thomas, who is Black, guilty of killing his wife, who was white, their son and her daughter — had expressed opposition to interracial marriage. Thomas’ initial lawyer did not object to their seating.

