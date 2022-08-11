Four in five U.S. metro areas and all the major Texas metros saw double-digit home price gains in the second quarter, according to the latest report from the National Association of Realtors.

Nationally, the median existing single-family home price surpassed $400,000 for the first time, rising 14.2% from a year ago to $413,500, the association reported. Prices grew at a slightly slower pace than in the first quarter, when they rose 15.4% year over year.

